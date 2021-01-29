UrduPoint.com
MC To Start Anti-encroachment Drive From Feb 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:40 PM

The Municipal Committee Qasimabad will start a 16-day anti encroachment drive in Qasimabad taluka from February 3 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court

According to a letter addressed to the law enforcement agencies here on Friday, the campaign would continue till February 18.

The letter read that the operation would be carried out against those occupying roads, footpaths and public places in Qasimabad.

The Anti Encroachment Cell had been requested to provide personnel and machinery for the purpose while the Sindh Rangers and the police had been requested to provide security for the operation. Earlier the Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, who also heads the MCQ as an interim administrator, held a meeting with the concerned officials to chalk out the anti encroachment plan.

