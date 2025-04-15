MC Vows To Resolving Civic Problems
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Zain-ul- Abdin Mirani on Tuesday has said Sukkur Municipal Corporation is providing the municipal facilities to the citizens including cleanliness around the worship places of different religions are being provided on preferential basis including removal of garbage.
Talking to a delegation at his office, he further said that the citizens from Sukkur including Municipal Corporation staff are playing their vital role in the development of the city.
