MC Vows To Resolving Civic Problems Being Faced By People
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Wednesday has said Sukkur Municipal Corporation is providing municipal facilities to the citizens including cleanliness around the worship places of different religions are being provided on a preferential basis including removal of garbage.
Talking to a delegation at his office, he further said that the citizens from Sukkur including Municipal Corporation staff are playing their vital role in the development of the city.
