MCA to launch campaign 'Remove Pakistan from FATF Grey List'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Muslim Council of America (MCA) has decided to launch a campaign titled 'Remove Pakistan from FATF Grey List'.

Talking to media here on Friday, MCA Chairman Rana Zaman Saeed said that MCA would also establish lobbies for Muslim countries in the United States (US) as inclusion of Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list is unfair. He said that for removal of Pakistan from FATF grey list, council had decided to raise voices in European countries, including the United States.

He said, "We will run a campaign so that the world knows that Pakistan supports peace whereas India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists." He said that the time was not far when Pakistan would be removed from the grey list.

MCA Chairman Rana Zaman Saeed said that there was no doubt that India should be blacklisted by FATF.

"We will raise our voice at every forum to expose India's anti-peace intentions," he added.

Rana Zaman Saeed thanked the new US President Joe Biden for lifting travel bans on some Muslim countries. He said that he hoped that Biden would also take notice of the atrocities against Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine and would support their right to freedom.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan Armed Forces under the leadership of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the war against terrorism. He said, "The Forces of the country have made great sacrifices against terrorism, despite this, the inclusion of Pakistan in the FATF grey list is unfair against which we have to raise our voices."