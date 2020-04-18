MCB chairman donates protective items to health department: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received protective items for frontline workers worth Rs 10 million from MCB Chairman Mian Mansha here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received protective items for frontline workers worth Rs 10 million from MCB Chairman Mian Mansha here on Saturday.

Additional Secretary SHME Department Asif Tufail, President MCB Imran Maqbool, Hassan Nawaz Tarar and other officials were also present.

The Minister said that the donation comprised of N-95 masks, protective gears as well as gloves, goggles and shoes.

She expressed gratitude to the Chairman MCB Mian Mansha for donating protective items for the front-line workers currently serving in dedicated hospitals for coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "Philanthropists and organizations working to support the government in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic deserve appreciation from the government. In these testing times, we can win this battle by collective efforts.

"The MCB has showed very good example of Corporate Social Responsibilityand I pray to the Allah Almighty to accept this act of kindness and generosity,"she added.