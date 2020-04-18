UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCB Chairman Donates Protective Items To Health Department: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:35 PM

MCB chairman donates protective items to health department: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received protective items for frontline workers worth Rs 10 million from MCB Chairman Mian Mansha here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid received protective items for frontline workers worth Rs 10 million from MCB Chairman Mian Mansha here on Saturday.

Additional Secretary SHME Department Asif Tufail, President MCB Imran Maqbool, Hassan Nawaz Tarar and other officials were also present.

The Minister said that the donation comprised of N-95 masks, protective gears as well as gloves, goggles and shoes.

She expressed gratitude to the Chairman MCB Mian Mansha for donating protective items for the front-line workers currently serving in dedicated hospitals for coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "Philanthropists and organizations working to support the government in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic deserve appreciation from the government. In these testing times, we can win this battle by collective efforts.

"The MCB has showed very good example of Corporate Social Responsibilityand I pray to the Allah Almighty to accept this act of kindness and generosity,"she added.

Related Topics

Punjab From Government MCB Bank Limited Million Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits field hospital in DWTC

7 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves worth 25 ml ..

1 minute ago

Singapore Confirms 942 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking ..

1 minute ago

Beaumont says virus could spark rugby calendar ref ..

1 minute ago

Croatia extends coronavirus lockdown

1 minute ago

Trudeau says US-Canada border to stay closed anoth ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.