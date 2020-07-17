MCC opposes naming a smaller road after martyred customs official

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Thursday opposed the Municipal Committee Qasimabad's notification which named a smaller road after a martyred customs official of Hyderabad instead of a larger road as requested by the collectorate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Thursday opposed the Municipal Committee Qasimabad's notification which named a smaller road after a martyred customs official of Hyderabad instead of a larger road as requested by the collectorate.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here, the Collector Customs Khalid Hussain Jamali asked the DC to look into the matter.

He pointed out that on August 28, 2019, MCQ passed a unanimous resolution stating that Naseem Nagar to Sehrish Nagar road, an arterial road in the town, would be tagged as Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh road.

However, the Collector said that resolution was not implemented by the MCQ's Chairman Kashif Shoro. "This shows that the resolution passed earlier by the honourable members of the municipal committee hasn't been honoured by the chairman MCQ," the Collector wrote.

Shaikh was martyred during an anti smuggling operation in Hyderabad's Tower Market area on March 5, 2016. The collectorate requested the district administration on July 8, 2019, to name the road in question after Shaikh. On July 7 the MCQ issued a notification naming the roads in Qasimabad. The road which was supposed to be named after Shaikh was denominated as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto road. Shaikh's name was given to a smaller road connecting Wadhu Wah with Shaikh Ayaz road.Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Shaikh's son who is an Executive Engineer in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, told APP that the family had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court over the matter.