UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCC Opposes Naming A Smaller Road After Martyred Customs Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:09 AM

MCC opposes naming a smaller road after martyred customs official

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Thursday opposed the Municipal Committee Qasimabad's notification which named a smaller road after a martyred customs official of Hyderabad instead of a larger road as requested by the collectorate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Thursday opposed the Municipal Committee Qasimabad's notification which named a smaller road after a martyred customs official of Hyderabad instead of a larger road as requested by the collectorate.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here, the Collector Customs Khalid Hussain Jamali asked the DC to look into the matter.

He pointed out that on August 28, 2019, MCQ passed a unanimous resolution stating that Naseem Nagar to Sehrish Nagar road, an arterial road in the town, would be tagged as Shaheed Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh road.

However, the Collector said that resolution was not implemented by the MCQ's Chairman Kashif Shoro. "This shows that the resolution passed earlier by the honourable members of the municipal committee hasn't been honoured by the chairman MCQ," the Collector wrote.

Shaikh was martyred during an anti smuggling operation in Hyderabad's Tower Market area on March 5, 2016. The collectorate requested the district administration on July 8, 2019, to name the road in question after Shaikh. On July 7 the MCQ issued a notification naming the roads in Qasimabad. The road which was supposed to be named after Shaikh was denominated as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto road. Shaikh's name was given to a smaller road connecting Wadhu Wah with Shaikh Ayaz road.Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Shaikh's son who is an Executive Engineer in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, told APP that the family had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court over the matter.

Related Topics

Resolution Sindh High Court Martyrs Shaheed Company Road Hyderabad Qasimabad March July August 2016 2019 Market Family

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

1 hour ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.