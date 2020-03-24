MCCI announces cooperation to efforts against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has announced full cooperation to government and launching a campaign for creating awareness regarding Coronavirus among the masses, precautionary measures and implementation of the directives of the government. Members of the chamber will carry vigorous social media campaign.

The decision was taken in a video call conference held here the other day with President MCCI, Haji Ghulam Nabi in the chair, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Those participated were included Senior Vice President (SVP), Tamash Khan, Vice President, Adnan Khan, president, Kissa Khwani Bazaar, Sheikh Abdurazaq and others.

The meeting expressed concerned over growing Coronavirus cases and decided the implementation of virus combating directives of the provincial government in letter and spirit.

The meeting also decided launching a vigorous social media campaign to create awareness in the people regarding precautionary measures against the virus.

The participants of the meeting while assuring full cooperation to the government also appealed the people that precautionary steps are the only way out to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus like Corona.