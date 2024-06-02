MCCI Appreciates Govt's Vision To Introduce Industrial Policy
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) appreciated the process for initiation of a five to 10 years industrialization policy in order to strengthen the country's economy.
A seminar in this regard was held at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry which was also attended by representative of Ministry of Industry and Production Usman Khan, President MCCI Rashid Iqbal and many other known industrialists.
The industrialists shared different suggestions to strengthen industry in an amicable way. Usman Khan addressing the seminar stated that the role of industry in the country's progress could not be denied.
He observed that the government was initiating industrial policy for five to 10 years and seeking suggestions from industrialists of different Chambers. He stated that economic growth in the country was 0.5 percent however the country's population was increasing by over 3 percent. This is a highly alarming thing, he added.
Usman Khan stated that Pakistani businessmen were not working on value-addition. The world has made tremendous progress in the field of value addition and earning handsome amounts. In the last 10 years, Pakistan could add only 26 products in exports.
He hoped that Pakistan would find more opportunities in the USA in future by exploring many markets. Pakistanis will have to work with more dedication. Almost all the countries are arranging and improving their strategies to get a handsome share in international trade.
Things have changed after COVID-19, he observed. Now, almost all the countries are dependent on one another.
President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal hinted at a lack of land for industry. He suggested that the government should offer land for industry free of cost. He also advocated the introduction of a digital route to facilitate the citizens working through online platforms.
Pakistan can also enhance export in cosmetics, he stated. Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh and Asim Saeed Shiekh stated that there should be equal opportunities of trade for everyone at international level.
They remarked that the government should offer easy loans to industry. Efforts should also be made to promote modern technology. On this occasion, Muhammad Shafique, Syed Iftikhar Ali, Younis Ghazi, Aehtesham ul Haq and many others were also present.
