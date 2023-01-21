MCCI calls for setting up Thalamessia centre in Multan

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Saturday called for establishing Thalassemia Centre in Multan and ensuring legislation for its screening before marriage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Saturday called for establishing Thalassemia Centre in Multan and ensuring legislation for its screening before marriage.

Speaking to the media after leading an awareness walk under the CSR sub-committee of MCCI in collectorate with Hadia Foundation, he urged upon the Punjab govt to provide staffers and equipment to 140 bedded project for Thalamessia centre which was made after upgrading a BHU.

He informed that though Thalassaemia is a fatal disease but it can be cured by taking precautionary measures.

He lauded the services of Nishtar Medical University and Hospital in this connection.

Earlier, an awareness walk was attended by MCCI office bearers, known industrialists, civil society Mendez journalists and other people.

It began from MCCI and culminated at Kalma Chowk.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans and messages about Thalamessia.

Among others, MCCI Corporate Social Responsibility convener, Sheikh Fazal Elahi, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, DG MDA, Kaiser Saleem, AC City Khawaja Umair, VP, Sheikh Asim Saeed, Dr Yasir Khakwani, Saleha Hassan and Dr Abdul Wali.