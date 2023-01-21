UrduPoint.com

MCCI Calls For Setting Up Thalamessia Centre In Multan

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 07:34 PM

MCCI calls for setting up Thalamessia centre in Multan

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Saturday called for establishing Thalassemia Centre in Multan and ensuring legislation for its screening before marriage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Saturday called for establishing Thalassemia Centre in Multan and ensuring legislation for its screening before marriage.

Speaking to the media after leading an awareness walk under the CSR sub-committee of MCCI in collectorate with Hadia Foundation, he urged upon the Punjab govt to provide staffers and equipment to 140 bedded project for Thalamessia centre which was made after upgrading a BHU.

He informed that though Thalassaemia is a fatal disease but it can be cured by taking precautionary measures.

He lauded the services of Nishtar Medical University and Hospital in this connection.

Earlier, an awareness walk was attended by MCCI office bearers, known industrialists, civil society Mendez journalists and other people.

It began from MCCI and culminated at Kalma Chowk.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans and messages about Thalamessia.

Among others, MCCI Corporate Social Responsibility convener, Sheikh Fazal Elahi, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, DG MDA, Kaiser Saleem, AC City Khawaja Umair, VP, Sheikh Asim Saeed, Dr Yasir Khakwani, Saleha Hassan and Dr Abdul Wali.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Civil Society Marriage Chamber Commerce Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

University of Sindh Jamshoro research journal inc ..

University of Sindh Jamshoro research journal included in Y category

43 seconds ago
 Women's education, empowerment vital to country's ..

Women's education, empowerment vital to country's development: governor

46 seconds ago
 8 outlaws arrested in Attock

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

4 minutes ago
 Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist at ..

Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist attack on Charsadda Police Post

4 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed Fisherman’s Wharf developme ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.