MCCI Conducts Awareness Seminar On Halal Meat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) held on Wednesday an awareness seminar on the "Demand for Halal meat in the world and its production in Pakistan" led by Vice President MCCI Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed.

Ex-chairman of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company and convener of the agriculture sub-committee MCCI, Mumtaz Khan Manais said that there was demand for halal meat worth 200 billion Dollars across the world. He highlighted that Pakistan could earn a lot of "foreign exchange by investing in this sector".

Mumtaz said that the business could be started easily on one-acre land by keeping 10,000 animals and added that anyone could earn a handsome amount through a halal meat business in 90 days with better growth of animals and availability of space, water and animal food (Vanda).

Halal meat would not be rejected anywhere in the world if the standard quality of meat for halal certification was 5.3 and 5.7 ph, he maintained.

The vice president of MCCI stressed that to increase the export of halal meat, "provision of facilities in rural areas" in accordance with modern mechanisms and international standards "was necessary".

Chamber will raise its voice at every forum regarding halal meat and will also impart awareness in that regard, he concluded.

Chairman agriculture sub-committee MCCI Muhammad Tariq Khan, secretary MCCI Muhammad Shafiq and others were also in attendance.

