MCCI Declares Results Of Office Bearers For Next Two Years

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday declared unofficial results of new office bearers for 2024-26.

Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh was elected unopposed president, Khawaja Muhammad Mohsin Masood for Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Azhar Javed Khan for Vice President unopposed. The final results of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections will be announced on September 28, 2024, at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the chamber's general body.

A meeting was held at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to announce the unofficial results of the 2024-26 elections, attended by members of the executive committee and former presidents, senior vice presidents, and vice presidents of the chamber. Election Commission members Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Khawaja Muhammad Suhail Tufail, and Muhammad Shakeel Arain announced the unofficial results.

According to the unofficial results, from the corporate class for the 26 executive committee seats, the elected members are: Majeed Ullah Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Mohsin Masood, Mian Adrees Ahmed Sheikh, Waseem Akhtar, Muhammad Sarfraz, Major (Retd) Tariq Khan, Muhammad Azhar Javed Khan, Amir Ali Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Yaseen, Arshad Iqbal Sheikh, Muhammad Altaf Shahid, and Khawaja Muhammad Zulfqar Ali Siddiqui. For the reserved seat for women, Ms. Hina Ashiq was elected unopposed for the executive committee for the term 2024-26.From the associate class, the elected members are: Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, Rajab Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Arshad, Sheikh Zafar Hussain, Muhammad Areef, Sheikh Faisal Saeed, Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Reza Ammar, Ammar Yasir Khawaja, Abrar Ahmed, Sheikh Muhammad Amjad, and Muhammad Ramzan Bhutta. Ms. Aram Iqbal was elected unopposed for the reserved seat for women.

