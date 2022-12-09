MCCI delegation calls on RPO

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) called on Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood and assured their full cooperation.

The delegation included President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal, senior vice president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, former president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and vice president Asim Saeed.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO said that Multan region police valued the business community and added that the role of the chamber had key importance in the society. He said that the safety of the industry and its representatives was included in their duties.

MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal welcomed RPO in Multan and extended best wishes.

He invited RPO to visit Multan chamber which he accepted. Rashid Iqbal assured regional police of full cooperation through the chamber platform.