MCCI Demands Centre Of Excellence To Preserve Culture Of The Region

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged the government to establish centre of excellence in the city to preserve the culture and tradition of the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged the government to establish centre of excellence in the city to preserve the culture and tradition of the region.

MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed expressed these views while talking to media persons during a visit to Saraiki Food Festival organized at Multan Tea House in collaboration with MCCI.

They also inspected the stalls of Saraiki food and products decorated with regional culture.

They further said that protecting and promoting the culture, tradition and civilization of the region was among the priorities of the Chamber.

In history, only those nations survive who kept their culture and traditions alive.

The culture and art of the region were prominent in the festival, they said.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Multan has always raised its voice to promote the civilization, tradition and culture of the region and took practical steps regarding it.

Former Senior Vice President Khawaja Sohail Tufail, ex Vice President Naveed Iqbal Chughtai and others were present.

APP/sak

