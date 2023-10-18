Open Menu

MCCI Denounces Israel Bombing At Hospital, Refugee Camp In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal, condemned Israel's warplane bombing at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and refugee camp in Gaza terming it an inhumane act wherein hundreds of people including kids and elderly were martyred

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal, condemned Israel's warplane bombing at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and refugee camp in Gaza terming it an inhumane act wherein hundreds of people including kids and elderly were martyred.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that wherever Muslims are tormented in the world, it is painful for other Muslims.

He informed that whatever was going on in Palestine these days was really very disturbing, adding that all peace-loving countries should come forward for a ceasefire of the war between Israel and Palestine at the earliest to save the loss of human lives and properties.

“ We should all pray and hope that the Qatar Resolution in the UN will sail through as many European countries are supporting Palestine,” Iqbal remarked.

Replying to a question, he stated that all those countries who would stand by Palestine now will lose America's favours because it has made Israel a “rouge” in the Middle East.

To another question, the MCCI president was dismayed by the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) role in the past on such issues adding that he is not very hopeful about it either.

Answering another question he noted that Pakistan had always stood by the Palestine issue and played its role effectively at every forum.

Israel is committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip and every civilized person castigates it in the strongest possible words, he concluded.

