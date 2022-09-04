MCCI distributes over Rs 10m relief goods for immediate assistance of flood victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has distributed relief goods worth over Rs ten million for the immediate relief of the flood victims.

The country has suffered heavy damage due to the recent rains and floods and it has also disrupted the life in South Punjab badly. Along with the government, the business community have started relief operation for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Talking to media persons, president MCCI Khawaja Muhammad Hussain said that some areas of South Punjab were also affected by floods and relief operation has been started by the Chamber of Commerce in this regard.

He informed that Rs five million goods has been given to district administration and Rs five million goods sent for the assistance of flood victims through the platform of MCCI.

The relief operation will continue by MCCI till complete rehabilitation of flood victims, he added.