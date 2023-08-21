MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal emphasized the need for taking measures to rejuvenate the country's economy.

During a media-persons' interaction, he urged the caretaker government to take concrete steps to strengthen the economy. Proposing reforms in retirement benefits, Mian Rashid suggested replacing pension amounts in the millions with a maximum of 500,000 rupees, offering financial relief and stability to retired individuals. Furthermore, he emphasized the need to abolish charges for utilities such as electricity, gas etc to ease the financial burden on the common citizens.

Rashid advised government to emulate successful economic models of other nations for sustainable progress.

The President MCCI stressed the importance of generating opportunities for local industries and the national economy. He urged the caretaker government to reduce prices of raw material and interest rates. The high interest rate which poses challenges for industry, he maintained.