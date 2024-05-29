Open Menu

MCCI Ex President Mughis A Shiekh Dies

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MCCI ex president Mughis A Shiekh dies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce& Industry (MCCI) former president and acclaimed industralist, Mian Mughis A. Sheikh died of protracted ill here. He was 91.

Family sources said that senior business man was suffering from different ailments and was hospitilized for some time.

They informed that funeral prayers of the deceased would be offered at Eid Gah of Multan cantt located opposite Radio Pakistan on May 30 after Asr prayer at 5:30pm.

He was survived by wife, two sons Mian Fareed Mughis and Mian Naveed, and four daughters.

He will be laid to rest in Old Army graveyard near Qasim Bela, they maintained.

Mr. Mughis A Sheikh was the founding member of former Colony Textile Mills Limited. With a vast experience in the industry, he served board as Non-executive Director and Chairman and had been a member of the Board of Directors since 1970.

