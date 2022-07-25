MCCI expresses concerns on crime rate, urges police to take effective steps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed concerns on rising crimes rate as it was affecting business activities in the city.

The traders shared their concern during a meeting held at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted by MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and chaired by Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja, here on Monday.

The businessmen informed the RPO about rising crime rate in the city. Street crimes, car theft, kids abduction, banking fraud and many other are hurting business community. They stressed upon RPO and CPO Multan to take effective measures for early resolution of problems of the traders.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar and CPO Khurram Shehzad, responding to the traders concern observed that Police was taking all out efforts to control crimes. They stated that the Police was short of manpower.

There was rapid increase in population of the city however the approved strength of police was very low. After 1990, no increase in the approved strength was done. The shortage of police official is also one of the problems.

Responding to controversies among traders due to business deals or banking fraud, RPO Riffat Mukhtar stated that positive dialogue was best strategy to resolve business related controversies. Banking or Cyber related crimes are related to Federal Investigation Agency, however FIA is also faced with scarcity of staff, said officers.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Muhammad Hussain suggested formation of Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to help avoid traders indulging litigation in business related disputes. However, the police officers assured of complete cooperation.