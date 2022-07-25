UrduPoint.com

MCCI Expresses Concerns On Crime Rate, Urges Police To Take Effective Steps

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MCCI expresses concerns on crime rate, urges police to take effective steps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed concerns on rising crimes rate as it was affecting business activities in the city.

The traders shared their concern during a meeting held at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted by MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and chaired by Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja, here on Monday.

The businessmen informed the RPO about rising crime rate in the city. Street crimes, car theft, kids abduction, banking fraud and many other are hurting business community. They stressed upon RPO and CPO Multan to take effective measures for early resolution of problems of the traders.

RPO Riffat Mukhtar and CPO Khurram Shehzad, responding to the traders concern observed that Police was taking all out efforts to control crimes. They stated that the Police was short of manpower.

There was rapid increase in population of the city however the approved strength of police was very low. After 1990, no increase in the approved strength was done. The shortage of police official is also one of the problems.

Responding to controversies among traders due to business deals or banking fraud, RPO Riffat Mukhtar stated that positive dialogue was best strategy to resolve business related controversies. Banking or Cyber related crimes are related to Federal Investigation Agency, however FIA is also faced with scarcity of staff, said officers.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja Muhammad Hussain suggested formation of Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) to help avoid traders indulging litigation in business related disputes. However, the police officers assured of complete cooperation.

Related Topics

Multan Resolution Shortage Police Business Car Chamber Federal Investigation Agency Commerce All Industry Best

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani p ..

Sri Lankan spinners give tough time to Pakistani players in 2nd Test match

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defe ..

Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister

1 hour ago
 Economy to be put on development trajectory: Mifta ..

Economy to be put on development trajectory: Miftah Ismail

1 hour ago
 Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter r ..

Hamza's fate hangs in balance as SC hears matter related to run-off elections of ..

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Pu ..

Shagufta Ejaz receives threats over comments on Punjab CM's re-election

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.