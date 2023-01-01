UrduPoint.com

MCCI Expresses Concerns On Dilapidated Roads, Poor Services Of Cellular Companies, PIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MCCI expresses concerns on dilapidated roads, poor services of cellular companies, PIA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed concern on dilapidated condition of different roads in the city which create hurdle in smooth flow of traffic as it remained suspended for hours.

In a meeting of the MCCI's Communication Sub-Committee here Sunday, Convener Khawaja Muhammad Farooq stated that the city was faced with different problems including problems of traffic jam, poor service of cellular companies and PIA operation. All the problems are linked to the businessmen community, he added.

He stated that Punjab government should pay focus on repair of roads in the city.

Similarly, the cellular companies should set up their offices in the city to resolve public complaints as early as possible. PIA should also improve its flight operation from International Airport. Multan is economic hub of south Punjab so there should be maximum facilities for the businessmen, he expressed.

It was decided in the meeting that representatives of the departments would be invited in the MCCI to discuss the problems in detail.

On this occasion, MCCI Vice President Shiekh Muhammad Asim, Naveed Iqbal, Ihtesham ul Haq, Fahim Sattar and Sajid Ansari were present.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Chamber Hub Sunday Commerce All From Industry PIA Airport

Recent Stories

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

2 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

5 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.