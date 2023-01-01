MCCI expresses concerns on dilapidated roads, poor services of cellular companies, PIA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed concern on dilapidated condition of different roads in the city which create hurdle in smooth flow of traffic as it remained suspended for hours.

In a meeting of the MCCI's Communication Sub-Committee here Sunday, Convener Khawaja Muhammad Farooq stated that the city was faced with different problems including problems of traffic jam, poor service of cellular companies and PIA operation. All the problems are linked to the businessmen community, he added.

He stated that Punjab government should pay focus on repair of roads in the city.

Similarly, the cellular companies should set up their offices in the city to resolve public complaints as early as possible. PIA should also improve its flight operation from International Airport. Multan is economic hub of south Punjab so there should be maximum facilities for the businessmen, he expressed.

It was decided in the meeting that representatives of the departments would be invited in the MCCI to discuss the problems in detail.

On this occasion, MCCI Vice President Shiekh Muhammad Asim, Naveed Iqbal, Ihtesham ul Haq, Fahim Sattar and Sajid Ansari were present.