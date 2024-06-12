Open Menu

MCCI Expresses Mixed Reaction On Federal Budget 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed a mixed reaction to federal budget 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed a mixed reaction to Federal budget 2024.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal speaking to media persons hailed waiving of taxes on infrastructure for manufacturing of solar panels, batteries and some other related items. He stated that it would surely help improve local solar industry. Similarly, it will also offer jobs to local people. The country will also save foreign exchange by promoting solar industry.

He also hailed increase in salaries of the government employees and stated that the increase was better amid ongoing inflationary trends. He however added that government earmarked minimum salary Rs 37,000 which was a good step.

However, he added that it would be very difficult to implement it in private sector. The private sector is already facing economic problems. Similarly, he lauded the Health Insurance Scheme.

The MCCI President stated that government tried to present a good budget but there were too many problems facing the country. He maintained that things would be more clear after finance bill.

About announcement of IT Park in Karachi, MCCI President Rashid Iqbal remarked that it should be introduced at divisional level across the country, said Rashid.

On this occasion, known industrialists Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh, Shiekh Aasim Saeed, Khawaja Hussain, Aasim Shah, Khawaja Usman, Suhail Faisal, Khawaja Farooq, Iftikhar Shah and Naveed Iqbal were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Exchange Budget Rashid Chamber Nadeem Ahmed Commerce Media Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

3 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

3 minutes ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people

Federal budget termed pro-people

4 minutes ago
 Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs ..

Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead

11 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people ..

CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget

11 minutes ago
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

5 minutes ago
 Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to G ..

Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK

5 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, ..

Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations

5 minutes ago
 Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aqu ..

Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material

5 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, bus ..

Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly

5 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of esse ..

Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan