MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) expressed a mixed reaction to Federal budget 2024.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal speaking to media persons hailed waiving of taxes on infrastructure for manufacturing of solar panels, batteries and some other related items. He stated that it would surely help improve local solar industry. Similarly, it will also offer jobs to local people. The country will also save foreign exchange by promoting solar industry.

He also hailed increase in salaries of the government employees and stated that the increase was better amid ongoing inflationary trends. He however added that government earmarked minimum salary Rs 37,000 which was a good step.

However, he added that it would be very difficult to implement it in private sector. The private sector is already facing economic problems. Similarly, he lauded the Health Insurance Scheme.

The MCCI President stated that government tried to present a good budget but there were too many problems facing the country. He maintained that things would be more clear after finance bill.

About announcement of IT Park in Karachi, MCCI President Rashid Iqbal remarked that it should be introduced at divisional level across the country, said Rashid.

On this occasion, known industrialists Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh, Shiekh Aasim Saeed, Khawaja Hussain, Aasim Shah, Khawaja Usman, Suhail Faisal, Khawaja Farooq, Iftikhar Shah and Naveed Iqbal were also present.