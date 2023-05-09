UrduPoint.com

MCCI For Pre-marriage Blood Screening Law For Thalassemia Prevention

May 09, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Monday urged the government to introduce legislation for pre-marriage blood screening for the prevention of Thalassemia disease.

Addressing a seminar organized at the MCCI in collaboration with Hadia Foundation, Multan Chamber president Mian Rashid Iqbal, SVP Naeem Ahmad Sheikh and CSR sub-committee convener Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh reiterated their commitment to continue to work against the further spread of the disease in addition to creating awareness among the people.

They vowed to make Multan Thalassemia-free.

They said, there existed over 10 million Thalassemia patients in Pakistan and 8000 more are added to the figure every year.

They urged the government to introduce legislation to make it mandatory for couples to undergo blood screening before they tie the knot.

Parents expecting children who have disease symptoms should undergo blood screening which is usually done in the third month after pregnancy.

They said treatment against Thalassemia was a costly affair, adding that in addition to regular blood transfusion, patients also need medicines worth Rs 10,000 to 20,000.

They demanded the establishment of a Thalassemia centre in Multan and an advocacy drive in educational institutions.

They said that the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sub-committee of MCCI provides free medicines to 300 patients every month.

Free blood donation camps are set up in universities with the help of the Hadia Foundation and the regional blood centre.

Chairman Hadia Foundation Sheikh Umair Saeed and former station director Multan Radio Khursheed Malik also spoke and highlighted the need for a vigorous advocacy campaign to make Pakistan Thalassemia-free.

Khawaja Muhammad Ali, Hafeezullah Khan, Muhammad Shafiq, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Adnan Chughtai, Sheikh Faheem Sattar, Waqas Hafeez, Abdul Mohsin Shaheen, Muhammad Tariq Khan, and Saqib Raheem and others were present.

