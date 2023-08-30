MCCI for revolutionary measures to facilitate electricity consumers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) demanded of on Wednesday urged the caretaker government to immediate reduction in electricity rates and revolutionary measures to provide relief to consumers regarding bills.

In a statement issued here, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal urged the government to consider the suggestions of the business community and take appropriate measures to pacify the consumers.

Giving suggestions, he said that in order to prevent power pilfering and control line losses, government should introduce a prepaid billing system based on mobile load under which consumers buy unit cards according to their needs.

He said that the unnecessary taxes imposed in the electricity bills should be eliminated and the remaining taxes be listed in simple and easy words so that the common user could easily understand in what and how much taxes they are paying.

He emphasized that the electricity supply companies should be given under provinces custody or privatized them.

He suggested to introduce App system to address the consumers' complaints and a quick response should be given on it. He said that there should be a friendly attitude towards the consumers who go to the local offices of DISCOs to get their problems solved. Late payment surcharge should not be imposed on consumers over installments of the electricity bills.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that steps should also be taken to remedy the expensive electricity in order to provide relief to masses and free units facility to WAPDA officials should be stopped which will help in providing relief to the common man.