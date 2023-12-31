Open Menu

MCCI For Technology In Food Industry To Boost Economic Returns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) stressed the importance of addressing technological gaps in the food industry, specifically in precision engineering for vegetables and the need for the establishment of a food lab in the region.

In a meeting between Saadia Masood, Director of Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company Lahore,

and Mian Rashid Iqbal, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Multan, held on Sunday here, various technological advancements were discussed. Mian Rashid Iqbal stated that the region had immense potential to excel

in various fields, especially agriculture.

President Mian Rashid Iqbal and Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed expressed concern over the technological deficit affecting various sectors, stressing the need for awareness sessions.

They suggested organizing an awareness session at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enlighten the business and industrial community about the services provided by Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company.

They also observed that about 50 percent of vegetables perished due to a lack of facilities and they termed it a huge loss to local farmers as well as the country.

They also highlighted the necessity of modernizing the cotton ginning industry and importing new machinery, suggesting the establishment of a research institute for ginning to boost cotton products as well.

Saadia Masood briefed on ongoing projects and initiatives across the country, describing the essential role of technology in bridging the gap between business communities and the government.

Saadia Masood maintained the significance of Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company in facilitating collaboration between the business community and the government. She hinted the potential benefits of leveraging

modern technology to enhance economic development.

Overall, the meeting underscored the pivotal role of technology in boosting economic sectors, with a call for collaborative efforts between business communities, government, and technological development entities.

Saadia, however, promised to offer maximum facilitation to promote technology, skills and improve production in different sectors.

