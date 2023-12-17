Open Menu

MCCI Hails PVTC Endeavor To Impart Market Oriented Skills To Youth

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Punjab Vocational Training Council is making all possible efforts to equip skills amongst youth to enable them to earn a livelihood.

This was stated by Manager PR Marketing and Industrial Linkage Bushra Naaz, who was talking to President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal at the MCCI Office.

PVTC is committed to annihilating unemployment, she stated.

She also added that the youth were being provided skills as per the standards and requirements of the industry.

She informed that PVTC always introduced such programs, which could ensure maximum job opportunities. President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal hailed the services of PVTC and stated that the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to support and sponsor youth under its Child Sponsor Scheme. On this occasion, officials Insar Mehmood, Farasat Hussain, Tanvir Ahmed, and some others were also present.

