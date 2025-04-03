MCCI Hails Reduction In Electricity Prices For Industries
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) termed incumbent government's decision to reduce electricity tariffs for industries by Rs. 7.59 per unit, a good omen for national economy
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) termed incumbent government's decision to reduce electricity tariffs for industries by Rs. 7.59 per unit, a good omen for national economy.
MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh praised the initiative, stating that lower electricity costs will ease the financial burden on industrialists, enhance business activities, and boost exports.
He emphasized that reducing production costs will make Pakistani goods more competitive in international markets, ultimately strengthening the national economy.
Business and industrial circles have also lauded the government’s decision, calling it a crucial move to support economic development.
