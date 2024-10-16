MCCI Hails Tabling Of Thalassemia Bill In Punjab Assembly
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh has said that a significant achievement has been made in the campaign against the dangerous blood disorder thalassemia, with the tabling of the Thalassemia Prevention and Control Bill in the Punjab Assembly.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed deep gratitude to Syed Ali Haider Gilani, a member of the Punjab Assembly, for his personal interest in presenting the bill. This important legislation is a vital step towards preventing the spread of thalassemia in the province and promoting public awareness.
The bill aims to implement a comprehensive strategy and preventive measures to curb the spread of this hereditary disease. The MCCI has long supported this bill for the improvement of public health and welfare.
Mr Bakhtawar stated that the Multan Chamber is committed to making Punjab thalassemia-free, and with the cooperation of public and private sectors, they aim to achieve this goal as soon as possible. With joint efforts and public support, they hope to completely root out thalassemia from Punjab one day.
Recent Stories
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3,885 NOCs issued from business facilitation centre18 seconds ago
-
'History By Night' tour of Lahore Fort back with more attractions33 seconds ago
-
PFC delegation departs for Oman39 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce ‘Middle-Tech’, ‘Matric-Tech’ programs43 seconds ago
-
Balakot police arrested murder accused of man49 seconds ago
-
Price control magistrates tasked to monitor ghee, oil prices58 seconds ago
-
BISP Chairperson calls on Sindh Home Minister1 minute ago
-
Sindh boards adopts IBCC's proposed grading system10 minutes ago
-
Land allotment letters issued to Cholistan residents10 minutes ago
-
Committee reviews measures taken against dengue10 minutes ago
-
Punjab approves Rs 500m for second phase of Nadir Abad flyover10 minutes ago
-
All political parties agree for constitutional amendments: Fateh Ullah11 minutes ago