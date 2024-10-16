Open Menu

MCCI Hails Tabling Of Thalassemia Bill In Punjab Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh has said that a significant achievement has been made in the campaign against the dangerous blood disorder thalassemia, with the tabling of the Thalassemia Prevention and Control Bill in the Punjab Assembly.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he expressed deep gratitude to Syed Ali Haider Gilani, a member of the Punjab Assembly, for his personal interest in presenting the bill. This important legislation is a vital step towards preventing the spread of thalassemia in the province and promoting public awareness.

The bill aims to implement a comprehensive strategy and preventive measures to curb the spread of this hereditary disease. The MCCI has long supported this bill for the improvement of public health and welfare.

Mr Bakhtawar stated that the Multan Chamber is committed to making Punjab thalassemia-free, and with the cooperation of public and private sectors, they aim to achieve this goal as soon as possible. With joint efforts and public support, they hope to completely root out thalassemia from Punjab one day.

