MCCI lauds tax exemptions for merged districts in budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) Thursday lauded decision of the Federal and provincial governments regarding tax exemption on raw material for industries and immunity on sales tax and federal excise duty on its sale for merged districts up to 2023.

A monthly meeting of the MCCI with Senior Vice President MCCI Haji Ghulam Nabi in the chair here and paid tributes to the federal and provincial governments for presenting record budget in the history of Pakistan.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to steps taken for uplift of merged districts and exemption in taxes, sales tax and federal excise duty in the federal and provincial budgets for fiscal year 2019-20.

The meeting decided for comprehensive plan with the consultation of MCCI executive members for resolving problems presented by members of other districts. The participants of the meeting also demanded acceleration of work on Mohmand Dam.

On the occasion, Senior Vice President MCCI Haji Ghulam Nabi assured the participants that problems of the traders and industrialists would be solved on priority basis.

The meeting was attended by Executive Members of MCCI Sajjad Khan, Haji Wakeel, President Qissa Khwani Bazaar Shiekh Abdul Razaq and Vice President Super Shopping Plaza Nasir Bajauri while representatives of other trade bodies were present on the occasion.