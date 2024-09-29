MCCI newly elected president vows to strengthen liason with govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Newly-elect president Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Mian Bakhtawar

Tanvir Sheikh said on Sunday that unemployment rate was continuously rising in the country

which affecting all strata of society, suggesting that the voice of business community should

be reached to decision-makers and steps should be taken towards improving the ease

of doing business.

He expressed these views while addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) here at MCCI.

Earlier, following the announcement of final results by the election commission, Mian Bakhtawar

Tanveer Sheikh, along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Muhammad Mohsin Masood and

Vice President Azhar Javid Khan, assumed their offices.

"We will strengthen our liaison with the government, especially to push for changes in tax laws

and for easier taxation for the business community," he remarked.

They said that they would work on infrastructure, economic, and industrial development to make

Southern Punjab an exemplary region.

The industrial trade, particularly the SME sector, was struggling significantly, Bakhtawar said and

added that in this regard, his team would make vigorous efforts for economic and social development

in the region, as well as to improve business conditions, and would proceed with mutual consultation

and guidance from senior members.

He noted that the outgoing team, led by Mian Rashid Iqbal, had performed excellently and managed responsibilities with a suitable strategy, particularly in executing CSR activities effectively.

Outgoing President Mian Rashid Iqbal presented a performance report for the two years and

stated that the presidency was no less than a challenge. This was the first time that the tenure

of staff and executive committee members was extended, allowing to serve the chamber and

its members for two years, he added.

Understanding business issues and making extraordinary efforts to resolve them is a challenging task.

He mentioned that he and his team worked hard to serve the business community and to access decision-makers to address their problems.

"Our team faced many difficulties during these two years, including the unstable political situation,

inflation, rising Dollar prices, and increases in electricity, gas, and fuel costs, which led to the closure

of various businesses and industries," the outgoing president said.

Despite many challenges, the team's dedication and effort in tackling all issues for the industrial,

economic, and agricultural development of the region was commendable.

The event was well-attended by Mian Tanveer A. Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf, Mian Fareed Mughais , Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas, Faisal Saeed, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Mrs. Romana Tanveer Sheikh, Faheem Sattar, Ramadan Bhatta, Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq, along with former presidents, senior members, and scores of general body members.