MCCI president commends PM bold address to UNGA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) newly elected president, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain Monday extolled Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to APP here, he said that Imran Khan presented Pakistan's point of view at UNGA in an excellent manner.

He stated that after a long time any leader of the country had spoken boldly at an international forum.

The MCCI president said that in a wide-ranging address, the PM touched on the impacts of climate change, the ongoing fallout from the pandemic, and the need to achieve sustainable development for all.

He also warned of looming "serious repercussions" in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last month, not just for that country's neighbours, but everywhere, Khwaja Hussain maintained.

Describing Islamophobia as a detrimental phenomenon that must be combated collectively, he said that Imran Khan spoke of a post-9/11 tendency for xenophobic and violent nationalists, as well as extremists and terrorist groups to target Muslims.

The PM called on the Secretary-General to convene a global dialogue on countering the rise of Islamophobia while simultaneously promoting interfaith harmony, the MCCI president concluded.