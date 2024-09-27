Open Menu

MCCI President Demands Extension In Income Tax Returns Deadline

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Rashid Iqbal appealed to the government to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns.

He emphasized that the business community was facing significant challenges, including technical and administrative difficulties, which are hindering their ability to meet the current deadline.

Mian Rashid Iqbal highlighted several critical issues faced by businesses, such as problems with the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) IRIS system, particularly password-related complications, widespread internet outages, and ongoing electricity shortage.

These obstacles, he noted, it is impossible for the business community to file their returns on time, thus exposing them to financial penalties and legal complications.

He urged the government to extend the income tax return deadline by at least one month.

The extension, he said, would give the business community the time it needs to fulfill its legal obligations easily and continue contributing to the national economy.

