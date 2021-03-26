UrduPoint.com
MCCI President Hails SBP Monetary Policy Rate Unchanged

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MCCI president hails SBP monetary policy rate unchanged

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Khawaja Salahuddin, hailed the decision of the SBP to keep the monetary policy rate unchanged at 7 percent.

The move will help the business community accelerate economic activity with ease of financial stability. This decision will definitely boost various sectors and our country is in dire need of economic recovery, MCCI president said this during a statement issued here on Friday.

Khawaja Salahuddin stated that maintaining interest rates is a positive step, which shows the economic stability. The current account deficit has also come to an end, which is satisfactory for the business community.

Hard times are passing and we are moving towards economic growth. He further said that the business community and the equity market welcome what the Governor SBP has said for the future.

The reduction in interest rates has boosted business, which has had a direct positive impact on the economy.

President MCCI said that the economy is in a position to take off. The textile, automobile and cement sectors will benefit greatly from the stable policy rate. As the economy grows, so will employment, and this country will thrive.

"Most of the economic activity figures are improving," he said. Due to the increase in foreign exchange reserves and large remittances of Pakistanis from abroad to the Roshan digital account, the SBP has decided to continue the policy in a stable manner which is very useful for improving economic activities, Salahuddin concluded.

