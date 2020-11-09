UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MCCI President Lauds Govt For Ensuring Exports Worth Two Bln Dollars In Oct 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MCCI President lauds govt for ensuring exports worth two bln dollars in Oct 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Khawaja Salahuddin said that exports of two billion Dollars during October 2020 was appreciable and termed it positive gesture for country's economy.

While taking to Multan Economics Journalist Association, the MCCI president remarked that government should introduce some more policies for further enhancing exports. He proposed that government should continue to hold consultation with businessmen. He however appreciated the incumbent government for its economic strategy during COVID-19 and stated that economies of many other countries reduced rapidly while Pakistan's economy was improving gradually.

The reduction in mark up is also facilitating the industries.

The President MCCI further maintained that the recent announcement of electricity tariff relief would also be beneficial. It will not only help minimising cost of production but also help generate jobs for unemployed persons. Similarly, the incentive for construction sector also led improvement in economic activities.

MCCI Senior Vice President Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and Vice President Mian Shafi Anees, however, expressed concern over remarkable reduction in cotton production. They stated that climate change was affecting white gold (cotton). Similarly, there was need to improve seed quality and availability of quality inputs. They urged upon government to evolve cotton specific policies. They also advocated introduction of crop zones as it was vital to save agriculture.

