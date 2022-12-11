UrduPoint.com

MCCI President Stresses Focus On Flouriculture For Economic Stability

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal, stressed adopting modern flower cultivation techniques to enhance the production of the latest flower varieties by paying special focus on 'floriculture' to bring economic stability to the country through its export.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, the MCCI president said that the maximum cultivation of flowers was a big source of bringing revenue for the country after the textile sector.

He said that the country's export of textiles was 26 billion Dollars and added that as much could also be earned from floriculture if we develop infrastructure and greenhouses.

He said that our country's environment was a favourite for the cultivation of flowers due to less snow falling in winter. He said that the production of flowers used to stop in the entire world in the winter season and the demand for flowers reached on peak and it was a golden opportunity to avail of it.

Likewise, the demand for halal meat was also very high across the globe and we could earn lots of foreign exchange through halal meat export. He said that it was a short-term business with less investment.

He said that increasing export and the balance of imports was necessary for economic stability in the country.

Mian Rashid Iqbal demanded of the incumbent government to allow the export of sugar as one million tons of sugar was lying in godowns. He said that the sugarcane crushing season was going to start and surplus sugar production also is expected this year due to the cultivation of crops on large scale.

He said that the chamber was playing its due role to highlight the issues about the industry at high-level forums and solutions to these problems to boost the industry.

To a question about Pak vs England test series, President MCCI said that international events were vital to portray a soft image of the country globally and to attract the youth towards sports.

