MCCI Seeks Intervention Of PM Khan To Bring Life Back To Quake-hit Mirpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:28 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ): The prevailing process of reconstruction and rehabilitation of the recent devastating earthquake-stricken Mirpur city of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tuesday appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to intervene in timely reconstruction and rehabilitation of this calamity-hit city that had turned into rubble following September 24 deadly earthquake.

In a letter, addressed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the MCCI/AJKCCI President Ch Javed Iqbal has drawn attention of PM towards the devastating effects of recent earthquake on the inhabitants of Mirpur and surroundings with the request for early resettlement and rehabilitation of life in the calamity-hit area before the coming chillness of the just-starting winter.

Elaborating, Javed said that the corporate social responsibility rest with WAPDA and State Bank of Pakistan for rescue and disaster management services by initiating preventive rebuilding measures.

