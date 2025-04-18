MCCI seeks more due assistance of government for revival of sick industrial units in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Apr, 2025) President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Umar Shahzad Jaraal called on Federal Minister for Industry and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday and apprised him of various proposals to make more vibrant role of the Government of Pakistan for the speedy industrial development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The MCCI President particularly sought the Pakistan government’s more support for the promotion of industries in AJK including the revival of Sikh units in new and old industrial estates in Mirpur AJK, reported by APP correspondent.

The federal minister was apprised of the considerable progress made in local mobile phone manufacturing industry, SME policy and emergence of SAMEDA Regional Office in AJK.

Appreciating certain healthy suggestions for the revival and uplift of the industrial sector in AJK, tabled by a former President AJK Chamber of Commerce Chaudhry Sohaib Saeed, the Federal Minister for Industry assured to visit Mirpur Industrial Zone, on the invitation of the MCCI delegation.

