MCCI to initiate awareness campaign instead of cases registration against underage motorcyclists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal urged the government to initiate a comprehensive awareness campaign within educational institutes instead of registering cases against underage motorcyclists.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mian Rashid Iqbal stated that the surge in cases involving young children and traffic rule violations was creating trouble for parents adding that instead of resorting to legal measures against minors, he is advocating for an awareness campaign.

Expressing profound concern over the cases against young children across various cities in south Punjab, Rashid Iqbal underscored the resulting anxiety and fear spreading throughout society.

He emphasized the urgent need to safeguard the future of these children, warning of potential new social problems if corrective measures are not promptly implemented.

Rashid Iqbal however urged a collaborative effort between the government and stakeholders to launch a robust safety awareness campaign, coupled with legislative actions.

He also stressed the importance of incorporating traffic rule education into the curriculum for awareness of the students.

The president MCCI proposed the issuance of licenses for electric bikes and 70 cc motorcycles for children up to 16 years of age. He urged the government to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and formulate new policies in this regard.

The future well-being of the younger generation must be prioritized, he concluded.