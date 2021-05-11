MCCI urges FBR authorities to extend date for submission of sales tax

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Present Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Salahuddin demanded of Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend date for submission of sales tax by May 30.

In a statement issued here, the Present MCCI Khawaja Salahuddin stated that it was very difficult to manage sales tax counting due to lockdown and Eid holidays.

Although FBR extended date till May 18 but it was not possible to process it within three days after Eid holidays.