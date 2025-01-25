Open Menu

MCCI Urges Govt To Cut Policy Rate To Single Digit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has appealed to government to reduce the policy rate by at least 5pc in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The MCCI said lowering the rate to a single-digit figure would create a competitive business environment similar to other countries in the region, where lower policy rates encourage business growth and investment.

In a statement, MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh highlighted the adverse impact of the high policy rate on industries, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “These businesses play a crucial role in economic growth and job creation. Bringing the policy rate to single digits is essential to enable our businesses to compete in global markets,” he said.

Sheikh further stated that reduced interest rates would boost investment, stimulate economic activity, and create employment opportunities, which would help mitigate the rising unemployment crisis. He also pointed out that the high policy rate has significantly burdened country’s manufacturing and export sectors, reducing their productivity and global competitiveness.

“Lowering the policy rate will provide relief to the manufacturing and export sectors, increase exports, and contribute to economic stability,” he added. Sheikh emphasized that aligning country’s policy rate with global standards would help attract investment and foster a more conducive business environment.

