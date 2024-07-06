MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal urged government to review electricity prices as the high price could lead to closure of industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal urged government to review electricity prices as the high price could lead to closure of industry.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mian Rashid Iqbal stated that government should review agreements with IPPs.

He observed that the industry was already facing challenging situation. He demanded of government to lower prices so that industry should be run properly.

Similarly, lowering of electricity prices would also help maintain and create job opportunities for millions of the labourers.