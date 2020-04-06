UrduPoint.com
McDonald’s Pakistan Values The Efforts Of Modern Day Heros At This Difficult Time

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern Day Heros at this difficult time

The simple act of kindness can mean a lot to the modern day heroes who are serving our country during this Coronavirus pandemic

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th April, 2020) The simple act of kindness can mean a lot to the modern day heroes who are serving our country during this Coronavirus pandemic.
McDonald’s Pakistan sets the benchmark and started a series of good deeds by offering FREE breakfast to all the Health Care Heroes across the nation. The brand was applauded for their efforts by many, setting an example for other brands.


However they went extra mile and did something special to honor the heroes. Watch the video to find out.

YES, they delivered food to the Health Care Heroes as thank you for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safety of our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


Not only this, they’ve been servingmeals to the security forces who are performing their duties in this scorching heat, risking their lives to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our society.

I think it’s something to be applauded. With all the risk these front line heroes are taking and sacrifices that they are doing right now, the least that we can do is to show our appreciation and express our gratitude during these tough times. McDonald’s Pakistan and all modern day heroes we are nothing but proud of you all. Salute!

