MCF Annual Budget 2024-25 Approved
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 07:01 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed approved the annual budget 2024-25 of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad, here on Wednesday.
MCF Chief Officer Zubair Wattoo and Municipal Officer (Finance) Mujeeb Zaman Shami briefed about the budget details.
In the budget, the expenses have been estimated at Rs 10.37 billion which included employees’ salary with an increase of 20pc and 25pc and pension increase 15pc.
An amount of Rs 1.75 billion has been allocated for new uplift schemes while Rs 70 million for completion of ongoing schemes.
A huge amount has been fixed for E-Library and up-gradation of Municipal library, Dhobi Ghat. Funds of Rs 80 million will be incurred on installation of solar system at Municipal Corporation building.
Funds have also been allocated for other programs including construction of a complaint cell, purchase of machinery, repair and maintenance of street lights, modern public toilets, religious festivals like Eid Milad-un-Nabi, traffic signals, establishment of a parking terminal for motorcycle rickshaws, etc.
