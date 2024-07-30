MCF Building Inspectors To Get Motorbikes
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad has decided to provide motorcycles to its building inspectors aiming to facilitate them for checking of building bylaws by visiting narrow streets in the city.
This was decided in a budget meeting of the corporation held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair here on Tuesday. Chief Officer Muhammad Zubair Wattoo briefed the meeting.
The commissioner viewed proposed schemes and approved them. The revenue targets of the corporation were also discussed on the occasion.
The commissioner directed monitoring the performance of building inspectors, activating enforcement and encroachment teams and geo-tagging of shops located in corporation limits.
She ordered monitoring of the staff at the business facilitation center and Khidmat Center.
She also directed the up-gradation of the municipal library, arrangements for new books and preparing proposals for an e-library. She directed measures for establishment of public toilets in corporation limits.
