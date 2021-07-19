MCF chalks out plan for cleanliness on Eidul Azha

Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has chalked out an action plan to ensure cleanliness in the city on Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has chalked out an action plan to ensure cleanliness in the city on Eidul Azha.

MCF Chief Corporation Officer Naeemullah Warraich said here Monday that MCF staff would remove encroachments from main roads, bazaars, illegal setups, wall chalking, objectionable posters and banners near Eidgahs and Mosques.

He said that lighting at Eidgahs and bazaars, availability of water for hand washing, hand sanitizing and masks would also be ensured.

He said that all necessary staff including encroachment inspectors, building inspectors would remain active during Eidul Azha holidays while MCF staff would also coordinate with Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure cleanliness on Eidul Azha and disposal of waste/remains of animals.

He said the district administration had imposed a ban under section 144 Cr.P.C on burning heads and feet (Siri Paye) and control illegal sale of hides of sacrificial animals.

He said that a control room had also been set up at the metropolitan corporation office with land linenumber 041-9200586.

Citizens can get their complaints lodged in the control room.