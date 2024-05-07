Open Menu

MCF Purchases New Machinery

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has purchased new machinery to provide maximum relief to the general public by improving its service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has purchased new machinery to provide maximum relief to the general public by improving its service.

Chief Officer MCF Muhammad Zubair Watto said here on Tuesday that the corporation has purchased 3 light vehicles, one light sky master vehicle and three trucks for land branch against encroachments.

He said that the MCF was facing great deal of difficulties for want of these vehicles as about 25 years ago the vehicles were purchased for the municipal corporation according to the requirement of that period but now these vehicles were quite insufficient for dealing day to day affairs of the corporation, he added.

