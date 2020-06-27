UrduPoint.com
MCF, Saylani Sign MoU For Rehabilitation Of 42 Water Filtration Plants

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) and Saylani Welfare Trust for rehabilitation of 42 water filtration plants for three years to ensure supply of safe drinking water to the citizens

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Chairman Saylani Welfare Maulana Bashir Farooqi signed the MoU. Saylani Welfare officials Mian Yaseen, Chief Officer Naeemullah Warraich and others were also present.

Expressing his views, the Deputy Commissioner said the Punjab government was implementing various schemes to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. However cooperation of private sector could not be ignored in this regard.

Appreciating the welfare services of Saylani Welfare Trust, he said that the provision of clean drinking water to the people was a great achievement in which the full participation of Saylani was a welcome step and taking responsibility for the maintenance of water filtration plants was an expression of their keen interest in the welfare of humanity.

The DC said the government was taking steps to provide every possible relief to the people but the participation of the private sector in public welfare schemes yielded the best results.

Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi said that besides providing services in the fields of education, health and the welfare of humanity, water filtration plants were also being set up. He said that the functional water filtration plants would solve the problem of supply of drinking water to the people to a great extent.

