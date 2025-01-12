Open Menu

MCF Starts City Beautification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM

MCF starts city beautification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) has started city beautification by painting the road dividers and functinoalization of streetlights in Faisalabad.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari said here on Sunday that the MCF was talking various steps for public welfare and city beautification.

In this connection, all dividers on main roads in Faisalabad were being painted and made attractive for the general public, he said, adding that streetlights were also installed on all roads in addition to ensuring their functionalization during night hours.

MCF had set its priorities for city beautification and in this regard all available resources would be utilized to make Faisalabad city as a role model metropolis, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 1 ..

UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next peri ..

27 minutes ago
 15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narra ..

15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narrative for 2025

27 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative M ..

Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative Meeting of Islamic Development ..

27 minutes ago
 MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islami ..

MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..

42 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministeria ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

57 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

1 hour ago
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

1 hour ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

3 hours ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan