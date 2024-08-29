MCF To Complete 91 Schemes With Rs 556m In City
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad will spend Rs 556 million on completion of 91 various uplift schemes in the city.
At least 5 schemes out of 121 have been executed, 23 are ongoing while work on the remaining 91 will be started next month.
This was told by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair in a review meeting of development schemes which was chaired by the Commissioner Siwat Saeed here on Thursday.
The commissioner directed the quarters concerned to present their report on street lights and they should be Geo-tag.
She directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the scheme by personally visiting the sites however engineers concerned should be present on construction sites.
She said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work on the schemes.
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL hosts seminar on 'awareness and prevention from corruption'2 seconds ago
-
Six healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices13 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Iraq vow to strengthen trade relations16 seconds ago
-
Govt relief helping reduces power bills significantly: MEPCO chief20 seconds ago
-
Committee to probe purchase of medicines by caretaker setup; Musadaq Abbasi23 seconds ago
-
DC directs to finalize outsourcing of sanitation services10 minutes ago
-
...10 minutes ago
-
Women University holds seminar on drug-free campus20 minutes ago
-
Illegal appointments reference: Court acquits Dr Mujahid Kamran, others20 minutes ago
-
Outlaw arrested, weopen, hashish recovered20 minutes ago
-
Kundi visits Aitzaz Ahsan30 minutes ago
-
AIOU introduces "English Access Scholarship" program for underserved students40 minutes ago