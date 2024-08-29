Open Menu

MCF To Complete 91 Schemes With Rs 556m In City

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Municipal Corporation Faisalabad will spend Rs 556 million on completion of 91 various uplift schemes in the city.

At least 5 schemes out of 121 have been executed, 23 are ongoing while work on the remaining 91 will be started next month.

This was told by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair in a review meeting of development schemes which was chaired by the Commissioner Siwat Saeed here on Thursday.

The commissioner directed the quarters concerned to present their report on street lights and they should be Geo-tag.

She directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the scheme by personally visiting the sites however engineers concerned should be present on construction sites.

She said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction work on the schemes.

