MCH & MNCH nutrition programs among priorities of Health Dept: Secretary Health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistan: Balochistan Secretary of Health Abdullah Khan on Friday emphasized the importance of vertical programmes in improving public health in the province. He said that all obstacles hindering the achievement of set objectives in the health sector programmes will be addressed to maximize their benefits.

Khan's remarks came during a briefing on the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) programme and the nutrition programme. The briefing was attended by Director Technical Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhel, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Provincial Coordinator MCH Programme Dr. Samiullah Kakar, Provincial Coordinator Nutrition Programme Dr. Naeem Zarkoon, Project Director Balochistan Health Capital Investment Project Saqib Kakar, Divisional Director Dr. Lubna, Planning Officer Dr. Shako, Coordinator Nutrition Programme Sultan Tareen, and Staff Officer Health Secretary Mir Shaukat Baloch.

During the briefing, the Provincial Coordinator MCH Programme Dr. Samiullah Kakar and Provincial Coordinator Nutrition Programme Dr. Naeem Zirkoon provided information about the programmes.

Khan said that Maternal and Child Healthcare (MCH) and Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) nutrition programmes are among the top priorities for the health department. He acknowledged the challenges of providing health facilities across the vast expanse of Balochistan and reaching the targeted population for vertical programmes.

Khan directed the Project Coordinators of Nutrition and MCH Workers Programmes to develop strategies for further improvement. He assured officials that measures would be taken to make the Nutrition and MCH Workers Programme more active in removing obstacles to providing basic health facilities to every region.