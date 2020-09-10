UrduPoint.com
MCI Asked To Gear Up Efforts For Dengue Prevention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Thursday asked the Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) officials to gear up efforts and ensure all the arrangements in the city to keep the citizens safe against dengue.

Same spirit was needed by the staff to fight with dengue that it had showed in the past to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Mayor said while chairing a meeting here to review the dengue prevention arrangements.

Ansar directed to carry out fumigation across the city especially at high risk areas, besides sensitizing the masses about the spread of dengue.

Strong vigilance should be ensured at the dengue breeding sites to kill its larvae and no negligence would be bear in that regard, he added.

The MCI officials informed the Mayor that fumigation drive was being carried out and so far no case was reported from any area in the city.

The cleanliness activities had been accelerated around the city and garbage was being lifted on time to prevent dengue spread, the official noted.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Director General Health Services Hassan Urooj, DG Water Management Sardar Khan Zimari, Director Health Iqbal Afridi, Director Environment Akhtar Rasool and other MCI officials

