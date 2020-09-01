MCI cancels staff leaves owing to urban flooding threat

The Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) cancelled leaves of all employees in wake of the prevailing distress due to heavy rains and in a fear of Urban-flooding threat in the federal capital

The employees shall remain available at their place of duties (during office or shift hours) and ensure their presence at the duty station 24/7, according to an office order issued by MCI on Monday.

"All Environment formations ( EAST, WEST, REGIONAL, PARKS) , Machine Pool-Organization (MPO), Market and Roads Maintenance (M&RM), Sanitation and Sewerage, Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM), Municipal Administration (DMA), Water Supply, Electrical and Mechanical (E&M), Cares-1122, sports and Culture, Bulk-Water Management (BWM) were directed to ensure round-the- clock availability of staff in three shifts, to be able to respond to any eventuality pertaining their area of jurisdiction," the order added.

Director Emergency and Disaster Management, being custodian of the joint-flood relief cell was directed to act as a focal person for the purpose, and engage the desired machinery, staff and equipments as and when required, on need basis.

The Islamabad capital territory (ICT) administration shall however be kept in the loop and all actions shall be subject to their demand, through proper channel.

The control room of E&DM including Fire Headquarters, having Universal Access Number 16, 925282, 9252843, 9253211 shall be available for emergency coordination between the MCI formations and ICT besides wireless communication and mobile numbers.

In another order the MCI withdrew attachment of its staff presently performing duties with different formations of CDA in order to curb shortage of operational and field staff faced by MCI functionaries.

"The attachment of operational/field staff with administrative formations not just creates shortage of work force, but also affects progress of operational formations that are already facing increased magnitude of managing/maintaining civic services," the letter read.